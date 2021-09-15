Times-Shamrock Communications is looking for an experienced General Manager with a demonstrated history of success in leading all aspects of a radio station operation: Sales, Programming, Promotions, Production, Engineering and Digital Content.

The General Manager will be responsible for leading with integrity, working collaboratively with the General Sales Manager, Program Director and all department heads and delivering ratings and revenue success.

The successful candidate will be expected to connect with and engage a high performing team and lead them toward current station goals and the long-term vision of the station. As the General Manager, you will be part of the corporate senior management team, along with your peers. This position reports directly to the CEO of Times-Shamrock Communications.

Job Responsibilities:

• Responsibility for overall success of the station. Accountability for the operation of the station, programming, sales, and associated financial results. Leadership defined by ability to engage a strong staff, recruit future talent, connect with advertisers and charitable organizations, and an even-handed command of the entire station operation. Foster an environment that embraces collaboration.

• Oversee Sales working with the GSM. Empower and support GSMs efforts. Grow revenue through both existing and new client marketing concepts along with growth in key ratings demographics. Analysis of station revenue performance and expense variances. Evaluate trends in Local, National, Digital and NTR. Develop and manage the annual budget. Build annual budget for CEO, CFO and VP of Sales review and approval. Maintain station’s history of market outperformance and market revenue share growth.

• Oversee recruitment of future talent with the General Sales Manager and Program Director. Steady recruitment for all aspects of station operation with through outreach, networking and referrals.

• Oversee Programming working closely with the Program Director. Empower and support PD’s efforts. Ensure local and relevant content. Collaborate with and assist the Program Director in maintaining music focus and analyzing music research. Maintain and grow station’s ratings.

• Meet FCC Public File and license requirements.

• Complete other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

• Minimum 3 years experience as a Radio General Manager or Market Manager. Large or major market experience preferred. Prior experience in both Sales and Programming preferred.

• Personal integrity. Proven leadership. Experience leading, developing and recruiting a team. Managing onsite Human Resources while working with corporate HR.

• Fluent in reading company created financial reports. Ability to maintain and develop revenue and ratings systems for additional analysis of Sales and Programming.

• Experience managing monthly and annual P&L with responsible expense control working with the corporate finance team. Excellent ability in budgeting through revenue and ratings models, utilizing company generated financial reports, analytics and monthly and annual P&L histories.

• Strength and experience in thinking independently. Problem solving skills are critical for the General Manager in Sales, Programming and HR.

• Comfort and confidence in meeting with clients, prospects, community leaders and other media management.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and salary requirements to Mike DeSau, Director of Human Resources: [email protected].

Times-Shamrock Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About WZBA:

Locally identified as 100.7 The Bay, Baltimore’s Classic Rock. The station has been in the format for 20 years. As the General Manager, you’ll work among a great group of passionate, engaged professionals who come to work each day to create an amazing radio station. This is a truly unique opportunity in today’s world of consolidation. Times-Shamrock Communications is a 125-year old, family-owned company.