Network Affiliate Sales

KMG Networks, the content syndication of Krantz Media Group (http://www.krantzmediagroup.com) is expanding. We are seeking additional Sales Executives to join our winning team to provide a variety of existing and planned programming services for media companies, with a focus on radio/audio entertainment outlets in the U.S. and worldwide.

Candidates must have:

1. Strong knowledge and relationships with key decision makers and influencers, including program directors, general managers, sales management, and regional/corporate decision makers. Products should be targeted toward:

a. News/Talk/Spoken Word

b. Music-based formats, including: Classic Rock, Classic Hits/Oldies, Country, Urban Rock/Alternative and CHR

2. At least 5 years of SUCCESSFUL syndication/network radio, radio/TV station, or record label sales/promotion experience

3. Ability to work collaboratively with KMG Management and its content/service/brand and advertising partners

4. Ability to work proactively and independently

A strong ability to CLOSE DEALS. Slackers need not apply!

JOB DESCRIPTION

KMG Sales Executive (s) will be responsible for the following:

1. Acquisition of radio station affiliates for KMG Products and Services.

2. Provide affiliate sales support, affiliate relations support, and client feedback for KMG Products and Services.

3. Submit daily/weekly sales status reports, to include data on closed, pending, and prospective affiliations.

4. Perform, and be available for, all necessary communications (via phone, email, and instant messaging (IM)) for, and within, KMG Networks.

5. Responsible for administrative and sales support functions associated with the sales/affiliation and affiliation support of program.

6. Travel for the purposes of affiliate sales, trade conventions, and industry functions.

Compensation includes base salary commensurate with experience, based on plus audience/user acquisition-based commission.

Full Benefits including Health Insurance and 401k

If interested please email brief Cover Letter and Resume to [email protected]. NO PHONE CALLS.