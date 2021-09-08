NRG Media in Wausau/Stevens Point, WI is looking for an experienced Sales Manager who understands that spending time in the field with their team is the key to developing and growing an outstanding sales staff! Are you that person?

Naturally, you would need to have all of the expected abilities to lead, inspire, coach, and train, but what we’re really looking for is someone who can be confident in the face of challenges; bold in the execution of ideas; fearless in doing what it takes to make growth happen – all while holding yourself and those you manage to the highest ethical standards.

You’ll be fortunate to lead a team made up of both experienced Radio and Digital Specialists, and a few newer sales professionals who just need some additional training and guidance to excel.

Every department in the building is committed to helping support the sales team, so having a Sales Manager who can work effectively with promotions, programming, production, traffic, and the business office is an absolute necessity.

Of course, we offer the key benefits that great employees expect: health benefits (including vision and dental), 401k with a yearly company contribution, vacation plus personal days, life and disability insurance – all of that nice stuff. However, it is the ‘extras’ that truly set us apart…like the fact that it’s the norm (not the exception) to hear laughter throughout the building each day, that we work for a great company that is run by great people, and that we give you all the tools you need to be successful along with the freedom to get the job done.

If you have previous experience with any/all of the following, that would be a huge plus: Marketron, Salesforce, vCreative, Nielsen, digital marketing, analytics, and other industry programs.

Our mission is to make a positive difference in our community and with our employees, our audience, and our clients. Come join us!

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/712099/NRG-MEDIA-LLC/Sales-Manager