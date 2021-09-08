Focus On Mental Health

Audacy is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the fifth annual ‘I’m Listening’ special. The live national broadcast will bring together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through.

“We recognize we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners – we know the power of talk can save lives. Our I’m Listening platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health,” said Dave Richards, SVP Programming. “By using the power of talk, we amplify the personal mental health stories of artist and celebrity influencers through our platform and shift the norm of talking about these issues.”

The two hour special will be co-hosted by Carson Daly; radio personality and vocal advocate for mental health awareness, and by Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, a pioneering psychologist, author, scientist and founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project.

‘I’m Listening’ is set for September 23 on more than 230 Audacy stations and will be streamed on the Audacy app.