The Senior RF Engineer is an integral team leader, working in collaboration with the VP of Engineering and the Broadcast / IT Engineers to maintain all broadcast production and distribution systems across our statewide network. The Senior RF Engineer supports functions including remote monitoring and troubleshooting to ensure all network systems are as reliable and technically effective as possible and acts as a mentor to the team to ensure industry best practices.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain, design and install broadcast equipment; broadcast transmission systems including satellite uplink and downlink sites; and monitoring and remote control systems.

Ensure all necessary and appropriate technical studies and FCC permits are obtained for current sites and that any future projects are in full compliance.

Designated FCC “Chief Operator” for all of CPR’s broadcast facilities.

Keep current with the state of the art for broadcast related software, RF, production and distribution systems and equipment.

Education and Experience Requirements:

A minimum of 7 years direct experience in Broadcast RF engineering.

Current CBRE certification from the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) or ability to attain certification within 1 year of employment required.

Experience with filing FCC licensing and maintaining compliance with FCC part 73 rules and regulations.

Experience with RF Transmitters, filters, combiners, transmission lines and antenna systems.

Experience with satellite broadcast uplink/downlink systems.

Experience with wireless licensed and unlicensed point to point audio and IP links.

Experience with Spectrum Analyzers, Oscilloscopes, and other electronic test equipment.

Experience with AutoCAD and RF propagation software.

Knowledge of Windows operating system.

Because radio broadcasting is an audio medium, you must be able to discern audio problems through auditory senses.

Since IT and broadcasting equipment will need to be moved on occasion, you must be able to lift at least 50 lbs.

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record required.

Access to a reliable vehicle highly preferred when company truck is unavailable or deployed elsewhere.

Occasional non-standard hours and 24/7 on call apply.

Position is based in the Denver metro area. Incumbent is required to live within 50 miles of our major transmission sites located on Lookout Mountain and our broadcast facilities located in Centennial, CO.

Application Requirements:

To apply, submit a cover letter that includes where you learned of the job opening, resume, and three professional references to [email protected] with “Senior RF Engineer” in the subject line.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

No phone calls or drop ins please.

Salary Range:

$80,000 – $90,000

Benefits Summary:

Colorado Public Radio is proud to offer a comprehensive benefits package that reflects our culture of caring. Our employees have access to: 100 percent employer paid individual health, dental, life, and disability coverage; an outstanding paid family medical leave policy plus paid holidays and a very generous sick, vacation, and personal time off plan; voluntary offerings such as vision; a competitive retirement plan match with no waiting or vesting periods; flexible schedules; engagement and development opportunities; and a casual atmosphere.

Colorado Public Radio is an equal opportunity employer and encourages workplace diversity.