Here Are The 2021 Radio Wayne Award Finalists.

For twenty-nine years, Radio Ink has honored the very best sellers and managers who tirelessly champion the benefits of radio every day.
Radio Ink will present the Radio Wayne Awards on Tuesday, October 19, in a live virtual event on Facebook and YouTube at 11 am Eastern Time.
This is the 29th year Radio Ink has presented the only awards dedicated to the sales, marketing, and management side of the industry.
The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards are sponsored by Quu, and CEO Steve Newberry will co-host the prestigious event.
Here are the 29th annual Radio Wayne Award Finalists.
DIGITAL OR INTERACTIVE SELLER
Tiffany Cobb
Tidewater Communications
Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, VA
Michael Walden
Audacy
Chattanooga, TN
Cathleen Mingarino
Longport Media
Atlantic City- Cape May, NJ
Deana Poole
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
Yoni Schwartz
Audacy
Philadelphia, PA
Ryan Dietrich
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
STREETFIGHTER OF THE YEAR
Tich McWilliams
Tuned In Broadcasting
Nashville, TN
Rita Munoz-Dalati
Cumulus Media
Houston-Galveston, TX
Mandy Jo Choat
Williams Media Group
Enid, OK
Roger Nelson
Morgan Murphy Media
Spokane, WA
Kelly Greeley
Capitol Radio Group
Springfield, IL
Melanie Martin
Cox Media Group
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Paula J. Ingram
Forever Media
Altoona, PA
Steve Simons
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
SALES MANAGER 1-2 STATIONS
Tom Hansen
Tuned In Broadcasting
Nashville, TN
Marta DeLisi
Beasley Media Group
Wilmington, DE
Shawneen Thompson
Howard University Radio
Washington, DC
Tim Gratzer
Cumulus Media
Houston-Galveston, TX
Stephen Tarpley
Nexstar
Chicago, IL
Jaime Frankel
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
STU OLDS NATIONAL SALES MANAGER
Susan Isreal
Hubbard Radio
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL
Phillip Whisnant
Univision
San Diego, San Francisco & Fresno, CA
Pam Foley Crouch
Press Communications
Monmouth-Ocean, NJ
Amanda Heath
Lotus Communications
April Brinks-Bailey
Beasley Media Group
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
DOS OR GENERAL SALES MANAGER
Emily Ward
Audacy
Atlanta, GA
Vince Gambino
Longport Media, LLC
Atlantic City- Cape May, NJ
Paul Blake
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia, PA
Dawn Girocco
Cumulus Media
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
Jason (JC) Campese
Cox Media Group
Orlando, FL
Nicki DellaPosta
Audacy
Chicago, IL
MARKET OR GENERAL MANAGER
Mac Edwards
Beasley Media Group
Detroit, MI
Trey Stafford
Saga Communications
Jonesboro, AR
Sabina Widmann
Univision
San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV & McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
Jason Meder
Cox Media Group
Orlando, FL
Keith Lawless
Cox Media Group
Houston-Galveston, TX & Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Mary Menna
Beasley Media Group
Boston, MA
More details including presentation date, time, and format will be coming soon.
