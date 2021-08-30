TV/Radio Programming and Production Coordinator

We are thrilled that you are interested in The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (CJC) as your next potential employer! Below we have detailed information about the position that you are applying for, as well as information about the CJC, UF and Gainesville.

The Opportunity

WUFT-TV and WUFT-FM, the PBS and NPR affiliates for the Gainesville-Ocala, Florida market and region, are recruiting an experienced programming and production professional to work alongside our team in the production of television and radio programming that truly makes a difference in the communities we serve. The programming and production coordinator will play a key role in the day to day operations of both the 24-hour public television service but also the NPR news/talk radio station and associated online and mobile platforms at WUFT.org and in the WUFT mobile app. Experience working with television and/or radio automation systems and on air hosting is a real plus in addition to having experience producing high quality audio production. Come join an exciting and engaging team at the University of Florida’s media properties!

Specific Duties Include:

• Daily log coordination and maintenance for radio station platforms.

• Coordination with the underwriting department in executing daily log maintenance including setting underwriters and daily promos for the public radio stations.

• Locating and validating radio programming in coordination with the radio program director and operations director to assist in making programming scheduling decisions.

• Ensures programming airs correctly and sequentially using Wide Orbit Playlist Editor, Adobe Audition and Wide Orbit Automation for Radio.

• Quality check locally produced programming and maintain the digital library of locally produced programming.

• Locate and assign special coverage programming to cover holidays and other special periods when alternate programming is suitable.

• Build and implement automation formats as necessary.

• Serve as an on-air host of WUFT-FM between 12 noon-3 pm Monday through Friday.

• Maintain flexibility to host WUFT-FM programming shifts as needed including Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Special Coverage (nights, weekends and holidays).

• Diagnosis and troubleshooting of any issues related to the ongoing operation of all of the radio stations.

• Oversee the coordination of public television promos/ID’s, etc.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

• A High School diploma and five years of appropriate experience. Appropriate college coursework or vocational/technical training may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• College degree in a related field

• A minimum of three years of experience in the areas of broadcast programming, production and/or operations

• On air hosting and production experience makes you an even more qualified candidate.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS:

• In order to be considered, you must upload your cover letter and resume.

• This position is eligible for veteran’s preference. If you are claiming veteran’s preference, please upload a copy of your DD 214 Member Copy 4 with your application for consideration. See our Veteran’s Preference Page for more specific information.

EXPECTED SALARY:

• $16.76 – $20.35; commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Application must be submitted by 11:55 p.m. (ET) of the posting end date, September 10, 2021.

For details and to apply, visit https://explore.jobs.ufl.edu/en-us/job/517877/tvradio-programming-and-production-coordinator

The College of Journalism and Communications (www.jou.ufl.edu) offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees and certificates, both online and on campus. CJC students have the opportunity to gain practical experience in the Innovation News Center, which generates content across multiple platforms, and The Agency, an integrated strategic communication and consumer research agency focused on marketing to young adults. The College includes seven broadcast and digital media properties, the Joseph L. Brechner Center for Freedom of Information and the nation’s only STEM Translational Communication Center and Center for Public Interest Communications.

The City of Gainesville

Gainesville (http://cityofgainesville.org) is home to Florida’s largest and oldest university, and so is one of the state’s centers of education, medicine, cultural events and athletics. The University of Florida and UF Health Shands Hospital are the leading employers in Gainesville and provide jobs for many residents of surrounding counties. Gainesville is also the largest city in Alachua County and is the county seat, with approximately 269,000 residents county-wide. It serves as the cultural, educational and commercial center for the north central Florida region. The city provides a full range of municipal services, including cultural and nature services and necessary administrative services to support these activities. Additionally, the city owns a regional transit system, a regional airport, and a 72-par championship golf course. Known for its preservation of historic buildings and the beauty of its natural surroundings, Gainesville’s numerous parks, museums and lakes provide entertainment to thousands of visitors. Because of its beautiful landscape and urban “forest,” Gainesville is one of the most attractive cities in Florida. The city is in a central location to both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, providing easy access within a day’s drive to beaches, nature preserves, and water-based activities. Explore Gainesville in 60 Seconds.

Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The College of Journalism and Communications and WUFT/WRUF embraces diversity as a shared responsibility among faculty, staff and students and strives for tangible expressions of this responsibility. We are committed to fostering a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals of all races, genders, nationalities, religions, sexual orientations, identities and abilities to express their culture and perspectives through the art and science of journalism and communication.

The University is committed to non-discrimination with respect to race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital status, national origin, political opinions or affiliations, genetic information and veteran status in all aspects of employment including recruitment, hiring, promotions, transfers, discipline, terminations, wage and salary administration, benefits, and training.