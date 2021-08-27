Middays Air Talent in One of America’s Best Cities

This market is regularly named one of the best places to live and work in America; #1 on US News and World Report’s “Best Affordable Places to Live” for example.

It’s the Silicon Valley of the South, and it’s growing like crazy. Huntsville Alabama is home to a great independent radio station that dominates AC in the market, WRSA Mix 96.9.

Mix has a rare opening for a midday host; if you know how to converse with adult women and have more to offer than just a voice, send your audio and resume to [email protected] right away.

Experience on AC, Hot AC, Top 40, or Country radio in a Top 150 market preferred. No calls please.