Radio Gets A Little More Wink.

The weekly two-hour “History of Rock ‘n’ Roll” radio series hosted by the legendary Wink Martindale has been picked up by the entire 6-station MeTV-FM radio network. The show has been airing on the flagship station WRME (MeTVFM) in Chicago since its June premiere.

In addition to MeTV-FM WRME in Chicago, the broadcast station line-up includes WCNS (Pittsburgh PA), WGTO (South Bend, IN), WMYX (Milwaukee, WI), WXZO (Burlington VT), WDQN (Du Quoin IL), WJMK (Flint MI), KWVF (Guernesville CA), WMPS (Memphis TN), WMIR (Myrtle Beach, SC) and KKVM (Vail; CO), among many others. The show is also being distributed internationally via Radio Express.

For more information visit “The History of Rock ‘n Roll” Facebook page or email [email protected]