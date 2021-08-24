Promotions Director – Omaha

SummitMedia is looking for a Promotion Director to lead our Omaha, NE cluster. This opening is for a proven professional who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer! You will manage all brand promotion-related activity in Omaha, NE cluster, including but not limited to the following formats: Sports, AC, Rock, Top 40, and more.

About us:

SummitMedia Omaha, NE is KQCH-FM, KXSP-AM, KKCD-FM, KEZO-FM, and KSRZ-FM, an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company.

What You’ll Do:

• Work closely with Programming, sales, and market leadership to implement the brand strategy creatively and consistently

• ensure station positioning/branding is reflected in all marketing, promotions, and digital media

• Manage the execution for all local contracts

• Develop & execute brand and sales promotions

• Act as liaison between programming and sales in the management of client expectations

• Work closely with the EVP to ensure all contests and promotions meet company requirements/guidelines

• Maintain knowledge of current FCC (and other appropriate governmental agencies) regulations, ensuring compliance and protection of station licenses.

• Assist with brand development in conjunction with specific Brand Content Leaders, PD, OM, and Market President

• Work with Brand and Content Leaders on marketing budgets for all stations

• Assist with client/partnership development in conjunction with General Sales Manager, Market President, PD, and OM

• Execute workflow strategy to ensure that both Programming and Sales are utilizing systems and software to their ability

• Attend sales meetings, client meetings, station meetings as needed

• Manage all areas of the promotions department, which includes brand image, appearances, station merchandising, community and public relations, and build critical market relationships

The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:

• Self-starter with the ability to work independently, from home, and multi-task

• Maintain professional competency, knowledge, and skills through a commitment to continuing professional development and training

• Organizational and detail skills

• Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership and demonstrated external oral and written communication skills

• Experience using Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel

• Knowledge of promotion software, including but not limited to Zipwhip (mobile contesting), Aptivada (web contesting and user-generated content engine), and vPromotion (promotion management software)

• Night or weekend work

• Three years’ experience executing radio promotion and marketing campaigns

Send resume and any other related materials to: [email protected]