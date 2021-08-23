Telecommute Traffic Coordinator – Springfield

SummitMedia is looking for a skilled Telecommute Traffic Coordinator. The traffic coordinator acts as a liaison between different areas in our radio cluster and company remotely. A traffic coordinator will use the station’s traffic system to accurately schedule commercials as purchased by advertisers, and other on-air announcements as required by station management. Individuals who excel at troubleshooting problems, managing schedules, and coordinating multiple activities at the same time are well suited for a position as a traffic coordinator.

Key activities:

• Ensure effective and efficient use of the Wide Orbit traffic system

• Create Daily Log Broadcasts

• Reconcile daily logs to check for any discrepancies to make good

• Coordinate log and clock changes with the Programming department, GM, and/or GSM as necessary

• Assist station departments with timing and scheduling of on-air elements.

• Tasks include order entry, commercial log editing, continuity

• Other duties as assigned by manager

Qualifications for Remote Traffic Coordinator:

• High School degree required

• Working knowledge and understanding of radio

• Prior radio or television experience preferred

• At least two years of general office experience is required, with an emphasis on using computer applications to store data, generate reports, and maintain a database

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.

• High intensity job requires a person who is detail oriented with high accuracy and ability to work under pressure

• Able to handle conflicts and find solutions

• Positive go-getter attitude

• Strong problem-solving abilities

• Knowledge of Wide Orbit

• High work ethics and standards

• Advanced Attention to Detail

• Superb Time Efficiency

• Ability to work well under pressure

• As a telecommuting position you will be responsible for maintaining a safe work environment in your home, free of hazards and distractions

• Must ensure the protection of proprietary company information including, not unlimited to: customer information, data, reports generated must be kept confidential

• As a telecommuting position candidate you will be responsible for any cost associated with the setup of the employee’s home office, such as furniture or lighting and any modifications to the home office space

• SummitMedia will supply: computer, keyboard, mouse and two monitors

About SUMMITMEDIA LLC

SummitMedia, LLC is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company focused on compelling local brands, powerful personalities, and meaningful marketing solutions.

It is the policy of SummitMedia LLC to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, age or sex in all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination. Discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, age, or sex is prohibited. If you believe you have been the victim of discrimination, you may notify the Federal Communications Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or other appropriate agency.