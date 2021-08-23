Director of Programming and Operations – Omaha

SummitMedia is looking for a Director of Programming and Operations to lead our Omaha, NE cluster and KQCH Program Director. This opening is for a proven professional who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer!

About us:

SummitMedia Omaha, NE – KQCH-FM / KXSP-AM / KKCD-FM / KEZO-FM / KSRZ-FM – is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company.

The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:

• ON-AIR

o A positive attitude and a winning air personality

o An air check that demonstrates effective and disciplined show prep

o The talent to entertain and engage

o The aptitude to execute topical, in-the-moment content

o The ability to communicate to consumers in an authentic way

o A community manager/social media practitioner

• PROGRAMMING

o Knowledge and understanding of Nielsen

o Knowledge of RCS GSelector

o Knowledge of Wide Orbit

o The ability to craft and follow a strategy

o A strong work ethic

• PEOPLE SKILLS

o Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership

o Ability to create an environment that benefits everyone in it, contributing to the overall success

o Willingness to extend your influence to make a positive difference in our industry

o Ability to work and lead within a active team

o Ability to coach and grow others

o Ability to attract high performers

Send audio sample and resume to: [email protected]