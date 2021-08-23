Director of Programming and Operations – Omaha

SummitMedia is looking for a Director of Programming and Operations to lead our Omaha, NE cluster and KQCH Program Director. This opening is for a proven professional who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer!
About us:
SummitMedia Omaha, NE – KQCH-FM / KXSP-AM / KKCD-FM / KEZO-FM / KSRZ-FM – is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company.
The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:
• ON-AIR
o A positive attitude and a winning air personality
o An air check that demonstrates effective and disciplined show prep
o The talent to entertain and engage
o The aptitude to execute topical, in-the-moment content
o The ability to communicate to consumers in an authentic way
o A community manager/social media practitioner
• PROGRAMMING
o Knowledge and understanding of Nielsen
o Knowledge of RCS GSelector
o Knowledge of Wide Orbit
o The ability to craft and follow a strategy
o A strong work ethic
• PEOPLE SKILLS
o Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership
o Ability to create an environment that benefits everyone in it, contributing to the overall success
o Willingness to extend your influence to make a positive difference in our industry
o Ability to work and lead within a active team
o Ability to coach and grow others
o Ability to attract high performers
Send audio sample and resume to: [email protected]