The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. We work hard, and we work fast — while keeping up the creativity and entrepreneurialism we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, radio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is growing its global footprint and reach through new innovations from QuickTake to New Economy.

We have created a national radio network that is the leading provider of radio business news in the United States. Audacy’s owned and operated all-news radio stations (including both WCBS and WINS in New York) use Bloomberg as their primary business and consumer news provider, as do iHeart’s all-news stations. Bloomberg is heard on a total of 400 radio stations nationwide. The reports are popular with program directors and news directors because they are authoritative and comprehensive, while at the same time understandable and relatable to mainstream audiences. The reports stand out because they are backed by Bloomberg’s unparalleled global news and information resources.

We are looking for an experienced journalist who is an excellent writer, producer, and broadcaster. Our Radio Syndication Reporter position requires you to take complete ownership of on-air reports, from story selection, to story order, to writing, to on-air delivery. You must thrive under the pressure of deadlines and breaking news. While you must be a self-starter and work independently, you also must take a team-oriented approach, sharing and comparing news stories.

This position requires flexible hours to accommodate business needs.

We’ll trust you to:

– Write, produce, and deliver on-air business reports for Bloomberg-affiliated radio station

around the nation

– Meet strict on-air deadlines with both live and prerecorded reports

– Produce feature reports incorporation sound bites and other production value

– Communicate directly with radio affiliates’ producers and anchors, responding to their

needs and requests

You’ll need to have:

– 3+ years experience delivering news or business reports in major radio markets or

network radio

– Strong on-air presentation skills

– Exceptional broadcast writing skills

– Demonstrated ability to perform on-air reports in major markets

– Proficiency with Adobe Audition or other audio editing software

– Proficiency with newsroom software systems such as ENPS, and agility with Windows

– Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

– Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

– An audio aircheck of on-air newscast(s) and/or an audio demo of a one-minute business

report must be included with applications

We’d love to see:

– Experience providing business-specific on-air reports

Does this sound like you?

Apply HERE: https://careers.bloomberg.com/job/detail/91002?qe=Radio+Syndication+Reporter