Radio Producer

Bloomberg Radio is seeking a highly motivated, hardworking producer to join its team. Successful candidates demonstrate a creative approach to tasks and topic selection, a proactive work ethic, detail orientation, and able to be flexible about working hours. Strong multitasking and technical skills are a must.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

– Have strong skills in editorial topic selection

– Can book guests to discuss news-of-day topics

– Assist and direct talent across the globe during live programming

– Write general news and business stories in a radio-friendly format

– Process and edit various feeds and audio reports

– Knowledge of short and long form audio editing

– Write, edit, and produce Bloomberg podcasts

– Fulfill other production duties as assigned

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

– 5+ years of Mid-Major Market Radio Experience

– Exceptional digital audio editing skills (Adobe Audition preferred)

– General knowledge of radio newsroom software

– Must be flexible for hours, and to work weekends and holidays if necessary

– General computer and networking knowledge

– Strong interpersonal skills

– Business news producing experience strongly preferred

– Previous on air work is helpful

Does this sound like you?

