The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. The buzz of a recent tech breakthrough. We work hard, and we work fast – while keeping up the quality and accuracy we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.
Bloomberg Radio is seeking a highly motivated, hardworking producer to join its team. Successful candidates demonstrate a creative approach to tasks and topic selection, a proactive work ethic, detail orientation, and able to be flexible about working hours. Strong multitasking and technical skills are a must.
WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:
– Have strong skills in editorial topic selection
– Can book guests to discuss news-of-day topics
– Assist and direct talent across the globe during live programming
– Write general news and business stories in a radio-friendly format
– Process and edit various feeds and audio reports
– Knowledge of short and long form audio editing
– Write, edit, and produce Bloomberg podcasts
– Fulfill other production duties as assigned
YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:
– 5+ years of Mid-Major Market Radio Experience
– Exceptional digital audio editing skills (Adobe Audition preferred)
– General knowledge of radio newsroom software
– Must be flexible for hours, and to work weekends and holidays if necessary
– General computer and networking knowledge
– Strong interpersonal skills
– Business news producing experience strongly preferred
– Previous on air work is helpful
Does this sound like you?
Apply Here: https://careers.bloomberg.com/job/detail/93275?qe=Radio+Producer