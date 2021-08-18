General Manager

WMOV AM and WJEH FM are a two station operation in Ravenswood West Virginia. We are looking for an experienced station manager. This is hands on and person must have know how. This person will be doing some sales, some engineering, and making sure the daily programming works, that we are in compliance with regulations, and on occasion cutting the grass. We are an equal opportunity employer. You will need to move to the area.

If interested call be sure you are prepared to relocate because remote is not an option.

Please forward your cover letter and Resume to:

Tom Susman [email protected]