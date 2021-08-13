Leighton Broadcasting Winona is looking to add a Sales Manager to our Leadership team!

In the Sales Manager role, your primary duties are to achieve or exceed market revenue goals and lead the development of members of the sales team.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Lead and prepare for weekly sales meetings

Attend meetings with account executives with their clients

Create revenue generating sales ideas for broadcast, digital and events divisions

Daily usage of software programs to measure overall revenue growth and account executive progress

Lead, manage and hold accountable account executives

Own financial metrics of the sales department including pricing inventory, expense management, weekly revenue, pacing and forecasting

Exude passion, energy and enthusiasm about Leighton Broadcasting and opportunities for business within our company to help clients achieve their business goals.

Qualifications:

Experience as a proven sales leader in the role of account executive or higher

Proven sales leader

Comprehension of overall marketing opportunities including digital, event and broadcast

Strong communication skills

Microsoft 360 Office Suite

Leighton Enterprises offers a 401K Plan, ESOP, Health, Disability and Life Insurance, Comprehensive Training Programs and vacation time.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are an organization that actively gives back to our community though our people, time, talent and treasure.

Please send your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]