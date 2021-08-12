WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST PHOTO!

Michelle tells us this great story about her Jeffries…”Uncle Mike would repeatedly (and oh so proudly) talk about his days at WBAB (he was actually the first to put Neil Diamond on the air). They told him they would give him a show – but he had to get his own sponsors. He went thru the neighborhood – door to door – to try and get sponsors. Neil’s grandfather (I believe) said he would give Uncle Mike money for a sponsorship if he would play his grandson’s record. That record was Cherry Cherry.”

Michelle Vetterkind is now the President & CEO of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]