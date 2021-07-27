In the Sales Manager role, your primary duties are to achieve or exceed market revenue goals and lead the development of members of the sales team.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Lead and prepare for weekly sales meetings
Attend meetings with account executives with their clients
Create revenue generating sales ideas for broadcast, digital and events divisions
Daily usage of software programs to measure overall revenue growth and account executive progress
Lead, manage and hold accountable account executives
Own financial metrics of the sales department including pricing inventory, expense management, weekly revenue, pacing and forecasting
Exude passion, energy and enthusiasm about Leighton Broadcasting and opportunities for business within our company to help clients achieve their business goals.
Qualifications:
Experience as a proven sales leader in the role of account executive or higher
Proven sales leader
Comprehension of overall marketing opportunities including digital, event and broadcast
Strong communication skills
Microsoft 360 Office Suite
Leighton Enterprises offers a 401K Plan, ESOP, Health, Disability and Life Insurance, Comprehensive Training Programs and vacation time. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are an organization that actively gives back to our community though our people, time, talent and treasure.
If you are interested in this great opportunity, please click the “Apply Now” button below or apply today or submit your resume to [email protected]