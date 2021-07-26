Alpha Media, a multi-media platform company with deep roots in radio broadcasting is looking for a leader of leaders. Alpha is in need of a dynamic, forward thinking and experienced Regional President to join our executive team and helm our markets located primarily in the Midwest of the US. Reporting to the COO, this executive position is responsible for the setting and execution of the overall strategic and cultural direction of the division while recognizing and allowing the uniqueness of each market to flourish. The executive must ensure best practices are deployed consistently while providing strategic leadership and vision; building and developing a high-performing management team that is collaborative and inclusive; achieving and exceeding sales and cash flow targets; and, while setting the organizational direction of programming in partnership with the full complement of resources available through Alpha Media.

The position thrives in a fast paced, high-energy, deadline driven environment. It requires both big picture and street level perspectives, and communication skills that speak effectively to decision makers and to those who implement decisions. A keen understanding and appreciation of the culture in which the Regional’s stations operate is a must; requiring regular travel to ensure the operational integrity and community entrenchment of the stations and to secure the ongoing confidence and trust of the staff with the company. This position can be remote but must be based out of a strategic location in the Midwest.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties covering all formats serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage. www.alphamediausa.com.

Responsibilities:

• Collaboration with the executive team.

• Partner with market manager of each location to help them create and develop a results

driven market.

• Develop strategic plans for market growth and profitability.

• Set the tone for a positive and supportive team culture in the Midwest.

• Regulatory compliance.

• Provide regular performance feedback and development to the executive team.

• Partner with the corporate team to provide maximum support, assets and opportunities

for the local staff and local operations.

• Ensure that markets are on budget and on target on all metrics.

Qualifications should be able to show:

• Knowledge of applicable FCC rules and regulations.

• Knowledge of computer based broadcast automation.

• Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communication, Accounting, Finance, or related field or

equivalent level of experience.

• Experience in all aspects of broadcasting sales and programming.

• Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.

• Proven track record of running successful and profitable business operations with

documented revenue growth success.

• Excellence in ability to develop community and client relationships.

• Excellence in ability to grow business and find new revenue opportunities over time, as

well as create productive, long-term customer relationships.

• Strong talent mindset – exceptional people management and team performance

experience. Proven success leading and developing best-in-class management teams.

• Experience managing staff from diverse backgrounds and knowledge of EEO and labor

laws.

• Effective communication style towards management, peers, staff, clients.

• Exceptional organizational skills at a macro level.

Location:

• Midwest

Benefits:

Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits.

• Employer sponsored medical, dental & vision insurance with a variety of coverage options.

• Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for full time and part time employees as well as all

household members at no cost.

• 401(k) with discretionary employer matching.

• Paid vacation, company holidays and a birthday day for you to use during your birthday

month.

• Alpha Cares – paid volunteer hours.

• Pet adoption subsidy

We are looking for someone who understands the ever-evolving nature of our business – a dynamic leader with a proven track record leading successful teams while being mindful of each and every member’s professional and personal growth. If you are an innovator and see yourself as an influencer who truly believes our business can impact our community, let’s talk.

Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now and let’s talk.

Apply at https://www.alphamediausa.com/careers/

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify.