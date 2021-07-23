Do you love to communicate with leaders from all levels of an organization, smallest markets to CEO boardrooms? Are you confident? Outgoing? Are you well organized and passionate about attention to detail? The TopLine team might be right for you!

POSITION SUMMARY:

We’re seeking a full-time Partner Success Specialist to help manage the partnership between TopLine, Futuri’s groundbreaking AI-driven sales intelligence system, and our key partners. This includes onboarding, training, advocacy, increasing their adoption of TopLine, maintaining the overall relationship both locally and corporately and ultimately retaining and growing TopLine partnerships. The position will be based out of our Cleveland office or remotely.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

Deep understanding of media sales organizations and revenue development

Media sales/research experience is required

Excellent written skills as a thought leader for TopLine

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to handle and digest large amounts of information from a variety of sources

Ability to prioritize work, often under pressure and meet deadlines

A positive, motivated, enthusiastic disposition

The successful candidate will possess all required skills, but also be a good fit for Futuri’s culture. It’s a fun place to work and a very team-oriented culture. We value and support a sensible work-life balance for our team members, but this isn’t a typical gig; we work hard and bring a lot of passion to our mission to shape the future of media! Proactivity and the ability to pivot are highly-valued.

Futuri provides competitive compensation (commensurate with experience), excellent benefits including health insurance, dental, a generous PTO policy, and a 401(k) retirement plan. Futuri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Interested? Submit your resume and cover letter at futurimedia.com/jobs.