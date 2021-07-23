Former Long Island GM Sentencing Today

At 11:30AM this morning former Long Island Radio General Manager Stephanie McNamara Bitis is expected to be sentenced for racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses on the company credit card, including a vacation to Aruba.

In May McNamara Bitis agreed to pay $302,585 in restitution after she admitted to using the station’s American Express for over 600 personal expenses. Sentencing has been delayed several times while attorney’s worked on the restitution plan.

McNamara Bitis was GM for Long Island Radio Broadcasting from 2015- 2017. She also worked for CBS Radio.

Long Island Radio Broadcasting owner Lauren Stone said a suspicious wire transfer caused her to review the company’s American Express statements. After noticing several charges that appeared fraudulent, Stone engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the radio station’s financials.

Stone says the investigation revealed that McNamara Bits had purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal charges on LIRB’s corporate American Express card. “Among other things, Bitis charged a family vacation to Aruba, personal visits to the orthodontist, boat maintenance and boat fuel and even tax services for delinquent personal income tax payments. She concealed her fraud by submitting falsified documents to LIRB’s accountant. She went so far as to create her own bogus American Express statements, removing vendors such as her orthodontist to hide the personal charges.”

