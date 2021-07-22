General Sales Manager

Provide leadership to the station’s local sales efforts by giving direction, training and feedback to the sales team. Assist all Account Executives in maintaining, prospecting and developing local and regional direct and agency clients, as well as new business revenue, digital revenue and event marketing to assure annually established sales goals are met. Assist in hiring, training and development of the sales department for Forever Media’s WKYE, WFGI, WNTI/WNTJ, WJHT, WRKW, and WCCL radio station (s).

• A minimum of two years of media sales experience is preferred with a proven track record of success in consultative/strategic locally focused selling.

• Develop and implement a sales plan that will meet station’s revenue goals with emphasis on new business.

• Possess highly developed training and coaching skills including strong skills in organization, delegating, training, interviewing and motivating a sales team.

• Demonstrate high energy level and aggressive attitude toward sales, sales training and education, and client relations.

• Develop and maintain effective communication with everyone with whom they must interact during the performance of assigned job responsibilities.

Compensation: Negotiated salary and overrides / bonus program based on sales performance. Apply at [email protected]

* Forever Media, Inc., Forever Media of Ohio, LLC, Forever Media of MD, LLC and Forever Media of DE, LLC and their affiliates and Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any manner on the basis of race or gender, respecting their recruiting, employment or advertising practices.