Director of Sales

Saga Communications’ extraordinary cluster of radio stations in Charleston, South Carolina is seeking an inspirational leader to command our team of marketing experts. If selected, you will set the pace for a high-energy environment of richly talented employees who are dedicated to the satisfaction of our listeners and the success of our customers. Your tools include world-class production, copywriting and business resources plus, most importantly, six of the most influential media brands in the Charleston Metro.

Work in partnership with our sellers to mix and match a spectrum of audio resources that best suit the needs, goals and investment levels of any advertiser, and you will proudly represent a stable of local air personalities committed to their company and their community. Yes, this kind of radio still exists in a Top-100 market.

Applicants should demonstrate at least three years’ documented success in broadcast sales management with particular emphasis in growing and developing local accounts. You will be expected to lead from the front with a high visibility to local decision makers. Likewise, you’ll work in tandem with our local account executives prioritizing weekly one-on-one coaching, creative brainstorming and ongoing development of timely and pertinent VBR’s.

Charleston, South Carolina is one of America’s best places in which to live with a vibrant arts scene, award-winning restaurants, diverse population and some of the most breathtaking coastline in the world.

Send resume and a letter of introduction to Paul O’Malley President/General Manager, Charleston Radio Group, 2294 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston SC 29492 or email to [email protected]