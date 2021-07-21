West Virginia Radio Corporation of Charleston has a very rare opening as Chief Engineer of 4-FM, 3-AM, and 4 Translators. The qualified individual will have the opportunity to join, train, and work with one of the best engineering and I.T. staffs in the country, providing an excellent arena to further develop broadcast skills. This is the perfect opportunity for the next generation of a broadcast engineer to learn and advance as an I.T. and RF specialist. We are looking for a highly motivated and dedicated individual that would have a strong desire to learn 21st century digital audio delivery systems from studio to final air product. The selected individual should be able and willing to perform the following functions and duties:

• Serve as designated Chief Operator by maintaining complete and accurate transmission logs and operate within established FCC guidelines

• Possess a complete working knowledge of the Emergency Alert System

• Should be proficient with computers, networking, and programming of such

• Demonstrate an immediate sense of urgency during emergency situations

• Maintain all transmitter sites and associated facilities

• Should possess a working knowledge of electronic theory and troubleshooting

• Must be willing to schedule and perform regular maintenance and keep accurate records of malfunctions, down-times, and repairs

• Must be willing to learn new skills and procedures by working with trained individuals, reading and studying technical manuals, and bulletins

• Oversee the daily operation of the entire broadcast plant to ensure delivery of a top-quality product to listeners

• Maintain constant communications with programming personnel and management

• Must have a working knowledge of AM-Directional systems

• SBE Certification and I.T. experience is most desirable

• Must have valid driver’s license, no prior convictions, and be able to carry light to moderate weights.

The accepted individual will be based in the Charleston, WV area but may be requested to help other engineers in the WV-Radio chain of 36 stations and the state-wide news and sports MetroNews network. We offer an excellent health benefits package, 401K, company provided vehicle, and competitive salary, commensurate with experience. If you think you possess the necessary skills and can accept responsibilities with the right attitude, then come join our team for a long-lasting and fruitful relationship. Please send updated resume to [email protected]

West Virginia Radio Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our company. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact Kelly Ayersman at West Virginia Radio Corporation by calling 304-296-0029.