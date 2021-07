Steve Dahl, Hala Taha, Jeff & Callie Dahler, Sara Li Cain and True Crime Obsessed co-hosts Gillian Pensavalle and Patrick Hinds are all part of our final day of How to Make Real Money Podcasting today. Pensavalle and Hinds have 45,000 monthly Patreon subscribers. If you register today, you also get the first two days of the event on replay.