Reporter (Full Time) KSL NewsRadio / Bonneville International

Bonneville International has been a leader in broadcasting for over 50 years, with a mission to build up, connect, inform and celebrate communities and families across our markets. We currently own and operate 22 radio stations in Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Sacramento, San Francisco and Salt Lake City, along with the NBC Affiliate TV station, KSL TV 5, in Salt Lake. We’re proud of our history, and we want talented people to join us as we continue to grow!

POSITION PURPOSE:

KSL NewsRadio is looking for a focused and articulate reporter to generate and deliver content in a compelling way. Our reporter will deliver news live on the air with a focus on excellent story-telling and aggressive news gathering and will work closely with our web team on digital content development and news content.

APPLY: https://deseretmanagement.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/BonSaltLake/job/SLC-Triad-Center/Reporter_R3472

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Enterprise news stories

Cultivate and maintain news sources

Present news in a concise, conversational and accurate manner on-air and online

Create objective news content that will be consumed by a broad and diverse audience over multiple platforms

Write quickly, clearly and accurately

Effectively and appropriately use social media to present stories via all available media channels

Work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays under deadlines

Be available for breaking news coverage at all times of the day, including weekends and holidays

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Background in investigative reporting

Understanding of Utah news

Video production skills

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Receive, process, and maintain information through oral and/or written communication effectively.

Substantial physical movements (motions) of the wrists, hands, and/or fingers.

Ability to extend hand(s) and arm(s) in any direction with good eye and hand coordination.

Lift, move, and carry up to 20 pounds on occasion.

Bonneville is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Minority/female/disability PWDNET/veteran are encouraged to apply.

