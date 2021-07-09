It’s A Celebration

Over 500 stations will air the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards program. The awards ceremony will honor local radio and television stations from across the country for their unwavering support of local communities and exceptional public service.

The 2021 Service to America Awards finalists collectively devoted more than 3,500 hours of airtime to public service and provided more than $43 million in funds and donations to support local businesses and charities to address the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Procter & Gamble will receive the 2021 Corporate Leadership Award, recognizing a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.

The complete list of more than 500 participating stations and airings is available at ServiceToAmericaAwards.org. The Celebration of Service to America Awards program will be available for airing by local stations through August 14, 2021.