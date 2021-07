Alpha Media has a rare opening for a Market Manager in one of our most exciting and successful markets, Jackson, Mississippi. After 32 years, our outstanding Market Manager has retired, leaving intact a terrific, tenured team, stations with dominant ratings, and huge upside potential in the digital space. If you love the power of radio and can see that power channeled into multi-media platforms, this may be the opportunity for you.

Alpha is a diverse multimedia company that is wherever people want to be connected, informed and entertained. Alpha is in people’s phones, desktops, tablets, cars, concert halls and local hangouts. Alpha hires and retains top talent and believes in creating progressive products and world-class events while building strong relationships in our communities.

The successful candidate will be based in the heart of the Magnolia State. Jackson is a city with a historic past and an exciting focus on the future. It is a great place to raise a family and be part of a community that boasts an array of attractions, live music venues, great food and all forms of entertainment. One of Alpha’s stations is Jackson’s premiere sports station and the proud cheerleader for Jackson State University and its brand-new head football coach Deion Sanders. For more information on Jackson, visit https://www.jacksonms.gov/visitors/

We are looking for someone who understands the ever-evolving nature of our business; a dynamic leader with a proven track record leading successful teams while being mindful of each and every member’s professional and personal growth. If you are an innovator who truly

believes community is important, let’s talk.

Application Instructions:

Apply online at https://www.alphamediausa.com/careers/

Alpha is an equal opportunity employer and participate in E-Verify.