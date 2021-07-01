KSOP, Inc. in Salt Lake City, Z104- 104.3 FM and Classic Country 1370 KSOPAM, is looking for new or experienced sales professionals to develop and sell advertising and marketing campaigns to new and existing clients. Radio sales experience is preferred but not required.

Responsibilities include-

• Generating new business through prospecting and cold calling,

• Managing and growing existing assigned accounts.

• Creative thinking.

• The ability to work within departments.

• The willingness to learn.

• Working with Sales Manager on individual budgets and achieving or exceeding that goal.

• Better than average written, presentation and negotiation skills.

• Accountability.

• Must love Radio.

• Must be self-motivated. KSOP, Inc. does not micromanage, you can make as much or as little as you want depending on your drive.

This is a great opportunity for the right person in an environment that lets you be you.

All employees are expected to bring a positive attitude to the workplace, be cheerful, cooperative, and productive. A College degree is preferred but not mandatory.

It is the policy of KSOP-FM to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Please send your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]