KSOP, Inc. is looking for a Sales Manager experienced in Radio Sales to lead the local sales teams. Candidates should be outgoing, strong communicators who can develop and drive sales teams and initiatives, identify new revenue streams and effectively manage inventory.

Responsibilities

– Manage local sales team.

Inventory management.

– Sales Training.

– Identify account objectives for each client.

– Establish strong, long-term client relationships.

– Identify potential strategic customers.

– Coordinate with promotions and programming on key projects.

– Assess account performance.

– Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual goals, reports and forecasts.

– Perform market research and competitive analysis.

Qualifications

– Minimum of 3 years Radio sales experience as an account executive or sales manager.

– The ability to multitask.

– Creative thinker.

– Motivator.

– PR and/or Writing experience highly regarded.

– College Degree preferred

– Must love Radio.

It is the policy of KSOP-FM to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Please send your resume & cover letter to: [email protected]