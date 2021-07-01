KPBS Drops Some PBS Staples

KPBS Radio 89.5 is taking three PBS programs off the air. The San Diego station said the move is to reflect the station’s priority to invest in programming to appeal to a younger, more diverse audience.

Leaving the broadcast schedule are ‘Fresh Air’, ‘Radiolab’ and ‘On the Media’. All three programs will still be available as on-demand podcasts.

“KPBS is extremely grateful for the many years Terry Gross and the team at WHYY put into producing ‘Fresh Air’ for our audiences. We recognize the show is a public radio institution, and served our audience well for many many years, and we’ll always appreciate and acknowledge that contribution,” said John Decker, interim associate GM of content.

“The pandemic upended radio on-air listening. The habit of listening in your car as you drove to and from work disappeared,” added Decker. “We – like so many radio stations – saw a reduction in audience but digital content consumption increased exponentially. We anticipate this to continue and want to meet our audience where they are. For the fans that are disappointed, I hope they still listen to the podcasts of these great programs.”

KPBS will add ‘Code Switch’ and ‘Life Kit’ in mid-August 2021. According to the station the programs will give listeners stories about race and identity that expand their minds, and learn practical ways to make their lives better.