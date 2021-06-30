How Much Money Are Your Sellers Making?

There have been so many changes to sales teams over the past year due to the pandemic. Many stations have downsized, more companies are using part-time sellers and embracing remote work, and compensation has been all over the place. Now, as we ease out of the pandemic, companies are rebuilding, and finding themselves struggling to hire in an extremely competitive job market.

How can you best compete to hire the top sellers?

The first step is to share your information in the annual Radio Ink-Media Staffing Network Sales Compensation Study . This is our third annual study, giving us insights into emerging and changing trends that can help station owners and managers plan budgets and goals while remaining competitive in hiring.

For example, we have seen that many radio stations are now offering longer security periods than in the past. We have learned that a large percentage of sellers are coming up on retirement in the next few years. We have also learned more about how the selling of products and services is being handled by sales departments.

This year’s survey includes a few more questions that will offer an understanding of radio’s efforts in building diverse teams, selling podcasts, how teams fared during COVID, and more. We are conducting the same sales survey in newspaper and television, which will reveal how radio compensates versus local competing media.

Ideal respondents include owners, managers, sellers, and human resources professionals. All survey participants and their responses are confidential.

Each person who fills out the survey will earn a chance to win a $100 American Express gift card in a random drawing.

The survey period will be live for 4 weeks, Monday, June 14 through Friday, July 9. The study will be released in conjunction with the Radio Show in Las Vegas in October. Respondents will receive an early overview of the study.

This information from the Sales Compensation Study is helpful to all radio broadcasters, and the more responses we receive, the more accurate and insightful the study results will be. Please share this survey with your staff and peers so we can get you the most information available.