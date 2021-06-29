Santrella Takes The Big Chair

Salem Media Group Broadcast President David Santrella was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors when the NAB Board met this week. Townsquare CEO Bill Wilson was elected Radio Board chair.

Santrella takes over from Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, whose term expired.

John Zimmer, president and owner of Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, Inc., was elected Radio Board first vice chair, while Kevin Perry, vice president and chief operating officer of Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company, was elected Radio Board second vice chair.

Collin Jones, senior vice president of Corporate Development & Strategy for Cumulus Media, Inc., was elected to the Radio Board’s major group representative seat on the NAB Board’s Executive Committee.