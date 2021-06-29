Have You Made Your Medallas de Cortez Nomination?

The Medallas de Cortez awards are the most prestigious and highly coveted symbol of excellence in Hispanic radio. This is the twelfth year these exclusive radio awards will be presented at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami, September 22-23. If you know someone who is doing great work in Hispanic radio, don’t miss the chance to spotlight their efforts with a nomination.

Nominations can be made in seven categories: Marketer (may be someone from a station, an agency, or a client), National/Syndicated Personality, Local Personality, Program Director, Sales Manager, General/Market Manager, and Station of the Year. The awards, sponsored by vCreative, will be presented at the Hispanic Radio Conference, September 22-23, in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.

Nominations are now being accepted. The deadline is July 12.

The Medallas de Cortez awards presentation is one of the most inspiring and memorable aspects of the Hispanic Radio Conference. By recognizing excellence in Hispanic radio, these awards pay tribute not only to some amazing and dedicated professionals in Hispanic radio, but they serve to energize and encourage others to follow their footsteps.

The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded KCOR — the first Spanish-language station in the United States — in 1946. Nominations are open to anyone, Hispanic and not, who is involved in Hispanic broadcasting. The goal is to make sure everyone dedicated to this segment of the industry has an opportunity to be recognized for their contributions to excellence in radio.

