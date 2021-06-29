Free Podcast Audience Research Tool

Edison Research is offer a free podcast listener survey. The template can be downloaded and adapted to specific podcaster needs.

Edison Research is interested in helping individual podcasters learn more about their listeners without having to hire a research company. The survey template is the result of Edison Research and its more than 15 years of looking at podcast audiences.

If podcasters are looking for third party validation for sponsorship purposes, Edison is offering a paid, managed option. The Free survey template and more information can be found Here.