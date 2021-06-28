Make Your Radio Wayne Nomination

Radio Ink is taking nominations for the best in the business. Radio Wayne awards are the symbol of excellence and achievement in sales, marketing and management.

The only way your radio team members can be considered for a Radio Wayne Award is if you nominate them. You can take care of that Now, Right Here!

Who is the best National Sales Manager? What Sales Manager has inspired your team during this time of crisis? Is there a Digital Sales Rep who is opening doors to new business at your station? In other words, who are the best of the best in 2021?

You can decide who are the best of the best in 2021. Nominate them Now.

Nominations are now open for the Radio Wayne Awards in the following categories:

*Integrated/Digital Seller of the Year

*Streetfighter of the Year

*Sales Manager/Director of the Year (1-2 stations)

*Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

*DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (3+ stations)

*Market/General Manager of the Year

This is the 29th year Radio Ink is proud to present radio’s symbol of excellence and achievement!

Submit your nominations HERE. Nominations must be received by July 16.