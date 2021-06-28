Eleven More Reps Sign LRFA

On the heels of the proposed American Music Freedom Act by Representatives Ted Deutch and Darrell Issa, the NAB announced today that 11 more members of the House of Representatives have signed on to the Local Radio Freedom Act. Deutch and Issa’s proposed legislation would require radio’s biggest companies to pay royalties for playing music on their stations.

The LRFA is a resolution in opposition of any new performance royalties on radio for music airplay.

The LRFA now has 149 cosponsors in the House and 18 in the Senate.