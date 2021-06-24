Congress Coming After Radio Today

On Thursday at 1:15ET, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL, pictured) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) are hosting a national press event with Dionne Warwick and Sam Moore to introduce the American Music Fairness Act. They will be pushing for a new tax on radio.

The American Music Fairness Act will require that performing artists are paid for the use of their songs on FM/AM radio. This bipartisan bill is a response to the Local Radio Freedom Act championed by the National Association of Broadcasters.

This event will be live-streamed HERE.