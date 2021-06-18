Large Launch For Travis & Sexton

On Monday, June 21, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show premiers on more than 400 stations. The Premiere Networks show takes over the Noon-3PM ‘Rush’ slot.

“The reaction from our radio station and advertising partners has been tremendous,” said Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks. “Clay and Buck are proving to be a winning combination as we prepare to launch their new show in this highly-coveted timeslot.”

Among the major market affiliates are: WOR-AM in New York; KEIB-AM in Los Angeles; KTRH-AM in Houston; WFOM-AM/FM in Atlanta; WXKS-AM in Boston; WIOD-AM in Miami; KFYI-AM in Phoenix; WFLA-AM in Tampa; KTLK-AM in Minneapolis; KDFD-AM in Denver; KEX-AM in Portland, OR; and KFBK-AM/FM in Sacramento.