Large Launch For Travis & Sexton

On Monday, June 21, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show premiers on more than 400 stations. The Premiere Networks show takes over the Noon-3PM ‘Rush’ slot.
“The reaction from our radio station and advertising partners has been tremendous,” said Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks. “Clay and Buck are proving to be a winning combination as we prepare to launch their new show in this highly-coveted timeslot.”
Among the major market affiliates are: WOR-AM in New York; KEIB-AM in Los Angeles; KTRH-AM in Houston; WFOM-AM/FM in Atlanta; WXKS-AM in Boston; WIOD-AM in Miami; KFYI-AM in Phoenix; WFLA-AM in Tampa; KTLK-AM in Minneapolis; KDFD-AM in Denver; KEX-AM in Portland, OR; and KFBK-AM/FM in Sacramento.
WPHT here in Philly is clearing Dan Bongino to follow me with much more passion since we are really being controlled by Joe Krausey who buys most of our commercial time, for his stable of advertiser clients.