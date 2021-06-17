Audacy Morning Team Helping Vets

This is what radio does better than any other medium or platform or fancy digital thing. KRSK-FM Portland morning team are partnering with Northwest Battle Buddies to raise money for the purchase and training of a service dog for a local veteran in need.

Many veterans lose their lives each year, due in part to PTSD. Service dogs can greatly reduce their symptoms. From June 21st – 25th, the station will be trying to reach their goal of $25,000 toward the purchase and training of a service dog for a local Vet in need.

$1,000 donations are being matched by local businesses.