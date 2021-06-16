Rodriguez Takes Over as President of SBS

Spanish Broadcasting System announced this morning that it has named Albert Rodriguez to the position of President of SBS, succeeding Raúl Alarcón, who has served in that capacity since 1985.

Rodriguez duties will take over all aspects of running the company, radio, TV, digital and experiential businesses.

Rodríguez will retain his current title of Chief Operating Officer and will report to Mr. Alarcón, who will continue in his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Albert has demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver industry-leading financial results for the Company during the most extraordinarily challenging times in the history of electronic media. He has personally spearheaded a number of corporate initiatives which have been instrumental in establishing the Company’s leadership standing, while adroitly handpicking an executive team which is second-to-none in the industry,” stated Mr. Alarcón.

“After nearly a quarter century of dedication and loyalty in building a track record of stellar achievements, no one is more qualified than Albert Rodríguez to expand upon this Company’s treasured legacy of nearly four decades of service to the nation’s Latino community. I congratulate him on his many accomplishments and very much look forward to his firebrand leadership of SBS in the future,” added Alarcón.

Rodriguez commented, “I am honored that Raúl is entrusting me with these added responsibilities, particularly at this time of universal recognition and acceptance of the awesome power of the Latino consumer. I look forward to continue executing our Chairman’s vision, which has created extraordinary value for the Company and its shareholders, and to working with our amazing team of content and sales professionals as we together write the next exciting chapter in the history of SBS as the preeminent entertainment destination for U.S. Latinos”, added Rodriguez.

The Company indicted that more management changes are coming.