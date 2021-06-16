Alpha Media has an opening for a Market Manager in one of our most exciting markets, Amarillo, Texas. Known as the Yellow Rose of Texas, blessed with all four seasons during the year and the gateway to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Amarillo is truly a unique opportunity. This market has a terrific, tenured team, stations with dominant ratings, and huge upside potential in the digital space. If you love the power of local community radio, are a sales oriented leader and can see that power channeled into multi-media platforms, this may be the opportunity for you.

Alpha is a diverse multimedia company that is wherever people want to be connected, informed and entertained. Alpha is in people’s phones, desktops, tablets, cars, concert halls and local hangouts. Alpha hires and retains top talent and believes in creating progressive products and world-class events while building strong relationships in our communities.

The successful candidate will be based in Amarillo, which is a city with a historic past and an exciting focus on the future. It is a great place to raise a family and be part of a community that boasts an array of attractions, live music venues, great food and all forms of entertainment. One of Alpha’s stations is the premier power house Amarillo’s Country station (KGNC-FM), which is the number one country station in the Amarillo area. Alpha’s Classic Rock station The Eagle (KXGL) dominates this platform in the area too. For more information on Amarillo visit https://www.amarillo.gov/.

We are looking for someone who understands the ever-evolving nature of our business – a dynamic leader with a proven track record leading successful teams while being mindful of each and every member’s professional and personal growth. If you are an innovator and see yourself as an influencer who truly believes our business can impact our community, let’s talk.

Application Instructions:

Apply online at https://www.alphamediausa.com/careers/

Alpha is an equal opportunity employer and participates in e-verify.