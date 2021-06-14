WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thanks to Joe Willie Souse for this classic when he was the evening host at Country 1440 WGIG in Brunswick, Ga. This was Joe’s very first remote. It was from Kings Colonial Ford on June 19, 1981. Joe gives us all the details…

“At that time we were usually set up in a Coca Cola wagon using a Marti back to the studio. We actually played the music from location using the “coffin” which incorporated a microphone and two turntables. Unfortunately this one only had one working turntable. The board operator at the station would hit a jingle out of stop set and we’d roll a song from the remote. Here’s where it got tricky: after the first song you’d do a break while removing the first record and replacing it with the next song. You had to be careful not to put on a song with a cold intro since you couldn’t cue it up while doing your break.

“I returned to my hometown Brunswick in 1994 after a 5 year world tour that included morning gigs in Augusta, GA (96.3 RXR), Columbus, OH (Solid Rock 98.7 The Blitz), and Modesto, CA (Classic Rock KHOP). I am doing mornings at 104.1 The Wave with my wife Robbie Sue and I continue to do remotes but, thankfully, now use Zetta To Go. By the way, that dealership, Kings Colonial Ford, is still at the same location and owned by the same family. They are still big believers in radio advertising. ”

