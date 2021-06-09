Ryan Upped at a Magnum FM Talker

Magnum Broadcasting has promoted the General Manager of FM Talker WEEO, serving Chambersburg, PA; Hagerstown, MD; and Waynesboro, PA to VP.

In his expanded role, Patrick Ryan will advise on strategy and growth opportunities for the company and will oversee programming for Magnum’s four properties from the Florida Keys to Pennsylvania.

“Pat has been an instrumental part of the growth of Magnum Broadcasting even before he assumed his role as GM of our Georgia properties years ago,” said Michael Stapleford, President of Magnum Broadcasting. “Ever since we first managed WKLL-FM in Utica, N.Y. in the early 1990s as GM and PD, Pat has been a close and trusted friend, consultant and one of the most talented radio professionals I have met. He has again excelled as he built WEEO-FM to become a major contender in it’s market. The recognition this promotion brings and the appreciation it shows is thoroughly deserved by Pat.”