A New Integration For VCreative, Quu

Media production workflow product provider vCreative has partnered with radio broadcast “dynamic visual” tech company Quu on a new integration offering.

This means vCreative’s users can now publish messages on car dashboards for their clients that use Quu’s advertising services.

Quu’s business model is built on giving radio stations the ability to put messages on car dashboards, which it calls “Visual Quus.”

The vCreative partnership now means radio stations can produce and send Visual Quus via vCreative vPPO, the production workflow system used by 19 of the top 20 broadcasters for traditional and digital ad creation.

“This integration underscores our shared commitment to make radio more dynamic and profitable while making life easier for our customers,” said Steve Newberry, Quu’s CEO. “vCreative’s broad adoption as the premiere workflow solution across our industry is unparalleled. It’s the perfect time to expand our reach as vCreative begins its exciting next chapter under Susie’s leadership.”