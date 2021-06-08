New Execs At TuneIn

TuneIn has appointed Jennifer Collins, SVP Business Development; and Suzanne Park, SVP Marketing. Collins joins from Fox Entertainment and Park comes over from First Look Media.

“It’s my privilege to welcome Jennifer and Suzanne to our talented team to which they bring deep media industry expertise that will greatly serve TuneIn as we continue our important and exciting work during this ‘Golden Age’ of audio,” said Richard Stern, CEO. “A technology company first, we are leaning into this digital transformation with our valued partners as a top priority, and with Jennifer leading our partner and distribution strategies and Suzanne helming our marketing efforts, we are well positioned to expand TuneIn’s reach and influence.”