Live365 Unwraps New Website

The Live365.com website, has been completely redesigned and upgraded. The new webspace for internet radio and broadcasting will provide more editorial space for stations and other upgrades.

“After many, many months of hard work by our business, design, and engineering teams, we are very proud and excited to bring much more than a fresh coat of paint to the Live365 website,” said Jason Stoddard, GM. “The site is more powerful than ever with a listener-centric feel, dedicated genre pages, and many more editorial content areas.”

The site also features higher-end packages that include mobile apps, Alexa skills, iHeart distribution, Benztown imaging packages and VIP tech support.