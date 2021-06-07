Time To Enter Radio Mercury Awards

The 30th anniversary Radio Mercury Awards entry period has started. The deadline is August 9, 2021.

Fifteen trophies will be awarded in 12 categories, and the final round judges have the option to award a Best of Show winner. Starting this year, the Radio Mercury Awards is now accepting entries in any language for work that was broadcast, aired digitally, released or transmitted initially and primarily in the U.S. and its territories.

The Radio Mercury Awards is introducing a “Thirty Years in Your Ears” campaign produced in collaboration with Chief Judge Robin Fitzgerald and the creative team at BBDO Atlanta. The campaign highlights several of the Best in Show winners from the last 30 years of the competition. It can be viewed on www.RadioMercuryAwards.com and will be featured in social media and digital marketing.

For more information regarding entry categories, guidelines, entry fees and deadlines, click Here.