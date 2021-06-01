Beasley Philadelphia has long been a leader in digital marketing, and we are hiring a Digital Sales Strategist to work with our talented team of salespeople and clients.
The Digital Sales Strategist (DSS) will possess a deep knowledge of digital, from tools that work best to achieve specific goals, to the elements needed for a successful campaign. The ideal candidate will be comfortable working one-on-one with sellers and presenting to clients. The DSS will be well-versed in display advertising, OTT/CTV, email marketing, SEM/SEO, social and content marketing, and will be analytical, organized, solution-minded, and customer-centric.
The DSS will work cooperatively with salespeople to strategize and execute flawless digital
campaigns, sharing the following responsibilities:
• Prospect clients for digital marketing campaigns
• Perform customer needs analysis (CNA) in the field to uncover client’s goals and
strategic objectives
• Create custom strategies and tactics to achieve client’s goals and format into custom
client facing proposals
• Present proposal to client
• Close sales and execute digital solutions for clients
• Recommend specific digital services to support the client’s strategic goals
• Communicate specific product benefits and processes to clients, to ensure quality and
timely execution of purchased products
• Work with clients and digital team to deliver a superior return on investment for the
digital campaign
• Once campaign is underway, work with clients and digital team to interpret results and
optimize the campaign against key performance indicators
• Evaluate client’s Google Analytics to help analyze campaign effectiveness
• Serve as project manager between client and design team for ad creation
• At the end of the campaign, create custom performance reports that effectively
analyze how the customer goals were met or exceeded with the goal of increasing
retention and upsell
Qualifications:
• Experience creating and selling strategic digital proposals
• Strong presentation skills
• Critical thinking and ability to manage complex details in client campaigns
• Ability to multi-task and work with multiple sellers and clients at the same time
• Excellent communication and planning skills
• Google Analytics certification preferred
Last Date for Consideration: Until filled Interested applicants should indicate where they found this posting when submitting a cover letter and resume to: [email protected]
NO phone calls please.
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer