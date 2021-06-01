Black Music Month Series

In celebration of Black Music Month, Urban One will release a new podcast series, For the Culture, A History of Black Music. The podcast features six episodes focused on the impact of several Black music genres on popular music today.

Reach Media syndicated radio host Angie Ange will host the podcast. Each genre has a unique story, and the customized podcasts have been curated to reflect their impact while providing an interesting take and background on the genre.

“For the Culture, A History of Black Music is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and dedication of the team that worked tirelessly to make this our most robust Black Music Month ever! This podcast stands as an example of our growing commitment to our listeners and audience,” said David Motta, VP Digital Sales, Radio One.

A new podcast will drop Wednesdays during June.